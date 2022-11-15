Melbourne’s Colour nightclub is closing at the end of this year

Melbourne nightclub Colour will shut its doors at the end of this year.

The venue, which was established in 2019 and is located in the suburb of Carlton, shared news of its closure via social media today (November 15). The club’s management began the statement by reflecting on the “three-and-a-bit years” since Colour first opened its doors, and expressed pride in their “support [of] the amazing local dance and live music community.”

“It’s been incredible to work with such an amazing amount of new talent, and to watch many of our peers grow into the amazing artists they are today”, the post read. Colour went on to explain the reason for the closure, citing “the ever increasing financial pressures in our industry” which have made continued operation “unviable”.

The post concluded by thanking the nightclub’s supporters and urging attendees to “keep an eye out” for upcoming music events scheduled before the year’s end

In an interview with NME earlier this year, Liam Alexander, who runs Colour, elaborated on the financial difficulties of operating a nightclub in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, saying at the time that “shows that I would have said, six months ago, would definitely sell out, they’re not pushing as much as they normally would.”

He continued: “As financial restrictions tighten on punters as much as anybody, there’s a re-prioritisation of [personal] spending, which we’re starting to feel the impacts of now.” In 2020, Alexander was part of the core group behind Save Our Scene, a movement launched by independent live music venues to lobby the Victorian government for support.

Colour’s current events roster has performances scheduled intermittently until December 16, with musicians like Rebel Yell, The Gaze, Jas. and Black Cab all due to appear at the venue within that period.

The nightclub joins a long list of fellow Australian music venues who have likewise announced their closure in recent years, including Sydney’s Marquee nightclub, Cafe Lounge, The Newsagency, and Giant Dwarf, Brisbane’s Crowbar, and Melbourne’s The Curtin Hotel, among others.