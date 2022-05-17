Melbourne’s Leaps & Bounds festival announces full 2022 program

Leaps & Bounds has shared its program for the 2022 edition of the festival, which will mark its first in-person iteration since 2019.

The festival first announced its return last week (May 10), sharing details of its first round of shows as part of the program. This included a showcase for Briggs‘ Bad Apples imprint, featuring Barkaa and Chasing Ghosts, as well as a tribute show to the late community radio veteran David Heard – who passed away last year, after hosting the Progressive Broadcasting Service (PBS) show Acid Country for 40 years.

Today (May 17), festival organisers have shared a full list of performances that will take place over ten days, from June 24 to July 3. “Our electrifying program of in-person gigs will showcase the artists, producers and local venues that make the City of Yarra Melbourne’s music capital,” organisers said in a statement.

View the festival’s announcement video below:

Among the new shows announced are a one-off performance from Melbourne band The Killjoys, who will perform their 1990 album ‘Ruby’ in its entirety, as well as a showcase for indie label Rockhopper Records that will feature artists such as Eilish Gilligan and Nat Vazer. Flightless Records, the label run by former King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard drummer Eric Moore, will also run a showcase at the Collingwood Town Hall.

Alongside live performances, the festival will also feature a screening of Her Sound Her Story, a 2018 documentary made by filmmaker Claudia Sangiorgi Dalimore and photographer Michelle Grace Hunder. The film was made in order to showcase women within the Australian music industry. Dalimore and Hunder will also partake in a Q&A following the screening.

Leaps & Bounds – so named after the 1986 single by Paul Kelly – first ran in 2013. It last ran in-person back in 2019, with the 2020 edition held virtually and the 2021 edition being cancelled outright following Melbourne’s return to lockdown.

View the full program and purchase tickets at the festival’s website.