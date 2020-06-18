GAMING  

Melbourne’s legendary Cherry Bar to reopen next week

The venue will operate at significantly reduced capacity

By Eddy Lim
Cherry Bar announces reopening
Cherry Bar. Credit: Andrew Bibby

Melbourne’s iconic Cherry Bar has officially announced its grand reopening for June 24, complete with a live set from Melbourne rocker Phil Para and his band.

The venue will operate at a significantly reduced capacity in accordance with current social distancing guidelines, limiting entry to seven tables of four patrons. Cherry will have two separate sittings on the day: one at 7.30-10pm, and another at 10pm-12.30am.

A table at 7.30 will cost $396, which amounts to $99 per head. The bundle includes three hard drinks, dinner provided by Italian restaurant Tazio’s, an exclusive Cherry Bar tea towel and permanent access to the livestream recording of Phil Para’s set, which will be broadcasted on the night.

Tickets to the exclusive event can be acquired from Eventbrite.

“Melbourne is the live music capital of the world, so we need to lead by example and offer punters the chance to get back in front of a great artist, regardless of the difficult COVID-19 regulations,” reads a statement on the event page.

“It’s still infeasible for Cherry to operate within current COVID-19 guidelines, yet our high overhead costs remain. With our limited capacity ‘Dinner & Show’ offering, along with the live streamed gigs from the venue, we’re trying to get live music back on track!”

Cherry Bar’s reopening follows the Victorian and New South Wales governments’ joint-announcement on easing public gathering restrictions. In Victoria, pubs, clubs, concert venues, theatres, restaurants, cafes, galleries, museums and cinemas will be permitted to host up to 50 patrons at a time from 11:59pm AEST on June 21.

