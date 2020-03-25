Melbourne’s MEMO Music Hall to launch livestream performance series

MEMO Music Hall has announced today (March 25) that it will launch a series of livestreamed performances, starting April 5.

The St. Kilda venue is running the livestream in collaboration with Renegade Films. Following MEMO’s closure given the government-instituted nationwide shutdown of non-essential services amid the coronavirus pandemic, the venue announced the livestream in a bid to “bring the MEMO experience to you”.

“We feel it is important to come together and continue to support artists and the live music industry,” a statement said on the venue’s website. “We look forward to seeing you at MEMO in the future. In the meantime we hope you support this new and exciting venture.”

Kicking off the series will be soul-pop singer-songwriter Kate Ceberano. Ceberano recently released ‘The Dangerous Age’, a collaborative album with singer-songwriter Steve Kilbey of The Church and pop singer-songwriter Sean Sennett.

While Ceberano’s performance is currently being billed as a special one-off event, MEMO organisers have said via their website they “hope this will be the first of many”.

Access to the MEMO Music Hall livestream costs just $10 with all funds shared between MEMO, Renegade Films and the artists performing.

Kate Ceberano will kick off the MEMO livestream sessions on Sunday, April 5 from 7.30pm AEDT. Tickets are available here.