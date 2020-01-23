Melbourne’s Polyester Records to close after 37 years

Polyester Records, one of Melbourne’s most beloved and longest-running record stores, has announced it will cease operations this coming March.

In a statement posted to its social media accounts, the store’s management noted there were “many mixed emotions” about their time coming to a close after nearly four decades of service.

“Polyester has endured in its Fitzroy home for an extraordinary period since 1983,” it reads.

The store goes on to note “fond memories of the celebration of a seemingly endless amount of incredible music,” brought to them care of “[a]rtists, labels and personalities which we have surrounded ourselves with and enjoyed involvement with from not only around the world, but – particularly important for us and our community – from within Melbourne music.”

With the announcement of Polyester’s closure also comes the imminent closure of Crazy Arms, the pub attached to the store on Brunswick Street.

While the official closing date will be Friday March 13, Polyester have also announced that “a series of very special event announcements to celebrate our history” are to come in the following weeks.

This will begin on Saturday afternoon, with an in-store performance from Melbourne singer-songwriter Sarah Mary Chadwick.

Visitors and regular customers are also being encouraged to share their favourite memories of their time at both Polyester and Crazy Arms over the years.

“A great number of people have witnessed a great number of astonishing moments within these walls,” the statement continues.

“We would like to invite you to share your memories in written, visual or audible form with us via our DMs on Facebook and Instagram if you feel so inclined.

There are a lot of surreal and beautiful memories to be recalled and also to now be created in this run up to the end of our time, so we encourage you to join every step of the way.”

Polyester Records first opened up in the early 80s in the Melbourne suburb of Fitzroy. A second location, based on Flinders Street in Melbourne’s CBD, operated between 2007 and 2014.