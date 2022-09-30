Melody’s Echo Chamber reissues self titled debut and announces world tour

Melody’s Echo Chamber has reissued her self-titled debut for its 10th anniversary, as well as announcing details of a world tour for 2023.

The reissue was simultaneously released today alongside ‘Unfold’– a compilation of seven rare and previously unreleased tracks. One of these songs, ‘Norfolk Hotel’, is accompanied by a music video, which you can watch below.

“I think this song soundtracks the metamorphosis experience, those spellbound waves and rhythm shifts,” Melody Prochet said. “I guess the finale’s crumble kind of predicted the future ruin field. The music naturally recorded as a live duo, as I was just blossoming into my own intuitive guitar playing. A very joyful and endlessly inspiring playground of musical memories.”

‘Norfolk Hotel’, as well as the other tracks from ‘Unfold’, were initially recorded in 2013. Prochet had been working on them with her then-partner, Tame Impala‘s Kevin Parker, who had also recorded and co-produced ‘Melody’s Echo Chamber’.

They were supposed to form part of her second album, but after the couple broke up midway through the album’s creation process, they were abandoned. “I tried to work on it on my own for a couple of years, until I realised I was really hurting myself doing that,” continued Prochet.

The reissue of ‘Melody’s Echo Chamber’ has been accompanied by the announcement of a four-date tour for early 2023, during which she will play her first live show in London, at Scala, since 2013. Tickets are available here.

MARCH 2023

Wednesday 15 – London, Scala

Thursday 16 – Paris, Alhambra

Thursday 30 – Los Angeles, Lodge Room Highland Park

APRIL 2023

Saturday 1 – New York, Music Hall of Williamsburg

Prochet released her third album as Melody’s Echo Chamber, ‘Emotional Eternal’, earlier this year.