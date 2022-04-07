Melody’s Echo Chamber releases single ‘Alma’ ahead of new album ‘Emotional Eternal’

Melody’s Echo Chamber has released the third and final single from her upcoming album ‘Emotional Eternal’, a tribute to motherhood titled ‘Alma’.

The single was released today (April 7). In a statement, the French musician – real name Melody Prochet – described the track as “more of a poem to life”. The first song to be written after her 2018 album ‘Bon Voyage’, ‘Alma’ was written after Prochet had to leave her newborn child for a night a year after giving birth.

“I think I recorded the emotion of that kind of spiritual experience of the essential yet heart-breaking separation from the pure love bubble to the world of others,” she said in a statement.

Advertisement

Watch the scenic, animated music video for ‘Alma’ below.

‘Alma’ follows the release of ‘Personal Message’ and ‘Looking Backward’ earlier this year. All three singles will appear on ‘Emotional Eternal’, Prochet’s third studio album, which is set to be released this April 29 through Domino.

Prochet’s previous album, ‘Bon Voyage’, was released in June 2018 following a six-year hiatus. The singer had been forced to postpone the album’s release by a year following an accident that caused a brain aneurysm and broken vertebrae in 2017, leading to her hospitalisation.

Advertisement

‘Bon Voyage’ received a three-star review from NME, with writer Jamie Milton describing the record as a “wild, space-age trip that could use a ticket back to Earth” and “the record Prochet has long desired to make”.

In 2012, she released her self-titled debut album, which was produced by Kevin Parker of Tame Impala.