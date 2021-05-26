Members of Deftones, Killswitch Engage, In Flames and more deliver heavy metal cover of Björk’s ‘Hyperballad’

For the latest instalment of his Two Minutes To Late Night series, YouTuber Jordan Olds has recruited members of Deftones, Killswitch Engage and In Flames to cover Björk’s ‘Hyperballad’.

‘Hyperballad’ first appeared on Björk’s second album, ‘Post’, which she released in the early months of 1996 to critical acclaim. The track has been a favourite of fellow pop acts to cover, with names like Robyn, the Dirty Projectors, Yeah Yeah Yeahs and John Nolan (of Taking Back Sunday fame) all putting their own spin on the folky synthpop classic.

This latest version – featuring Stephen Brodsky (of Cave In, Mutoid Man and Old Man Gloom) on vocals, Sergio Vega (of Deftones and Quicksand) on bass, Adam Dutkiewicz (of Killswitch Engage) on drums, Tanner Wayne (of In Flames) and Ben Chisholm (of Chelsea Wolfe) on guitars – trades the original’s glittering keys, spacey synth warbles and soft drums for crunchy, overdriven guitars and thrashing percussion.

Watch the Two Minutes To Late Night cover of ‘Hyperballad’ below.

The ‘Hyperballad’ cover marks a comeback for the Two Minutes To Late Night series, which was last updated in March with a redux of The Rolling Stones’ ‘Rocks Off’ featuring members of Kvelertak, Royal Thunder, Against Me! and Red Fang.

In the wake of the global COVID-19 pandemic, the series has been used as a platform to help struggling creative workers make an income, with all proceeds earned via Patreon distributed between the musicians, audio engineers and editors that contribute to the videos.

As for Björk, the iconic Icelandic multi-hyphenate is set to star in a viking revenge film directed by Robert Eggers, The Northman, which was announced earlier this month to be slated for an April 2022 release.