Frightened Rabbit guitarist Simon Liddell and vocalist Carla J. Easton of TeenCanteen have shared their latest track as new duo Poster Paints.

You can hear the pair’s melodic, shoegaze-tinged new single ‘Never Saw It Coming’ below. It’s their second track together, and follows debut single ‘Number 1’, which was released for Record Store Day in May.

In addition to her work with TeenCanteen, Easton has performed and worked with the likes of Camera Obscura, Belle And Sebastian and Aidan Moffat, while Liddell has collaborated with the likes of Aaron Dessner and Pearl Jam‘s Mike McCready.

The pair first met through Eugene Kelly of The Vaselines, for whom Easton has played keyboards.

In addition to their new single, Poster Paints have announced that they will be supporting Teenage Fanclub on a forthcoming run of Scottish shows this month. These will be followed by their own debut headline gig. Tickets can be found here.

Poster Paints will play:

SEPTEMBER

14 – Edinburgh, Assembly Room

15 – Aberdeen, Beach Ballroom

16 – Glasgow, Barrowland Ballroom

OCTOBER

07 – Glasgow, Poetry Club

Meanwhile, last month saw the release of Big Red Machine‘s new album ‘How Long Do You Think It’s Gonna Last’, which saw Liddell’s former collaborator Aaron Dessner pay tribute to Frightened Rabbit frontman Scott Hutchison on the track ‘Hutch’.

In a four-star review, NME praised “a skeletal, piano-led, emotive ode to their lost friend, who tragically died by suicide in 2018. “If I could I would pick you back up to the top,” Vernon sings at the song’s crushing close. It’s a heartbreaking album centrepiece and a beautiful tribute to Hutchison.”