Members of Magic Dirt, The Superjesus team up for Nirvana ‘Nevermind’ tribute shows

A group of Australian musicians will team up this July to pay tribute to Nirvana‘s 1991 album ‘Nevermind’.

The line-up for the shows, titled A Tribute To 30 Years Of Nevermind, is headed up by the respective frontwomen of Magic Dirt and The Superjesus, Adalita Srsen and Sarah McLeod. They’ll be joined by Shihad’s Jon Toogood, Screamfeeder’s Tim Steward and Even’s Ashley Naylor.

Naylor will also serve as guitarist in the house band for the shows, alongside his Even bandmate Wally Kempton on bass and King Of The North drummer Danny Leo.

This will mark Srsen’s second tribute tour of 2022 – alongside Phil Jamieson, Tex Perkins and Tim Rogers, she was most recently a part of a series of shows where The Rolling Stones‘ ‘Sticky Fingers’ was performed in its entirety.

McLeod, meanwhile, was a featured vocalist in The 27 Club earlier this year – an Adelaide Fringe show which paid tribute to famous musicians who passed away at the age of 27, including Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain.

The ‘Nevermind’ tribute is set to take place over two nights in mid-July. Sydney’s Enmore Theatre will host the first show on Friday July 15, while Melbourne’s Palais Theatre will follow suit the following night. Tickets for both shows will go on-sale at 10am local time next Monday (April 11) – find Melbourne tickets here, and Sydney tickets here.

‘Nevermind’, Nirvana’s second studio album, was released on September 24, 1991. A deluxe reissue of the album was announced the day before its 30th anniversary last year, and was released in November.

Several bands and artists paid their own personal tributes to the impact that ‘Nevermind’ had on their lives upon the anniversary, including Biffy Clyro, Manic Street Preachers and Sigrid.