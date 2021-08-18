Members of Melbourne band The Spazzys distance themselves from ex-drummer accused of posting “neo-Nazi propaganda”

Alice McNamara, a former member of Melbourne pop punk band The Spazzys, has been accused of posting neo-Nazi propaganda in a report by newspaper The Age.

McNamara, who performed under the name Ally Spazzy, was named in an article published by The Age on Tuesday (August 17) titled ‘Political ambitions and anti-lockdown protests: How neo-Nazis seek to spread influence’.

The report by The Age journalists Nick McKenzie and Joel Tozer alleged that McNamara, who also operates her own children’s music business Kiddyrock, “has been posting neo-Nazi and anti-lockdown propaganda under an online alias”. (NME has not seen these alleged posts.) The Age’s story, which identified McNamara as a musician but did not name her as a member of The Spazzys, said that she hung up when contacted over the phone.

Writer Tom Tanuki later alleged on Instagram that the Alice McNamara referenced in the article is the same Ally Spazzy that used to drum for The Spazzys, alongside sisters Kat Spazzy and Lucy Spazzy.

In a comment on Tanuki’s post, Kat Spazzy appeared to confirm Alice McNamara’s association with The Spazzys, and distanced herself and Lucy Spazzy from the extremist views McNamara is alleged by The Age to have shared.

“It has come to my attention this morning, that Ally Spazzy, a former member of our band, is alleged to have been involved in posting online hate speech,” Kat Spazzy wrote.

After attributing The Spazzys’ inactivity to to McNamara’s “increasingly odd, irrational and conspiratorial” views “over recent years”, Kat wrote, “We are shocked and saddened to now discover that she is alleged to have been anonymously posting in support of neo nazi beliefs.

“Lucy Spazzy and I condemn such views in the strongest possible terms. They are abominable and offensive to us. They do not reflect that attitude and character of the band either before or after Ally was a member.”

When contacted by NME, Kat Spazzy said that The Spazzys had not been active since a one-off concert they performed in 2018, and that she and Ally have not been in contact since that time.

Kat Spazzy also told NME that her Instagram comment was a statement made on behalf of both herself and Lucy Spazzy.

Alice McNamara has yet to respond to a request for comment from NME.

The Spazzys have not released an album since 2011’s ‘Dumb Is Forever’. They first gained a following with 2004 debut album ‘Aloha! Go Bananas’, which cracked the top 60 of the ARIA Album Charts and spawned a small hit in ‘My Boyfriend’s Back’.