The Mission’s Wayne Hussey has released the music video for the all-star cover of the band’s 1988 single ‘Tower of Strength’, with funds going towards coronavirus relief charities.

Hussey is joined by Martin Gore, Lol Tolhurst, Andy Rourke, Midge Ure, Gary Numan, Budgie of Siouxsie and The Banshees, Slowdive’s Rachel Goswell, Bauhaus drummer Kevin Haskins, and more.

The group have dubbed the project “ReMission International” and retitled the track ‘TOS2020’. Sales of the single will be donated to charities chosen by each contributing artist, with a digital release slated for August 28 and 12” vinyl and CD editions out on October 2.

The video includes an assortment of live footage, photography and webcam recordings interspersed with shots of various medical professionals working in face masks. Watch it in full below.

In a new press release, Hussey said: “Now pre-orders for ToS2020 and ReMission International have started, I wanted to give a quick update because we’ve been completely blown away by the response, with orders worth over £40,000 to date.

“That is incredible and I want to thank everyone for their support – especially as it’s a hard time financially for people. Please keep it going. Spread the word, share, tweet, post it everywhere to tell others about it. Shout it from the rooftops and tell your friends, tell everyone.

“The digital bundle contains five awesome tracks for just £2.99. It all helps those that need it most and the proceeds will be divided and distributed equally among all the beneficiaries.”

All About Eve singer Julianne Regan said: “I’ve seen and heard ‘Tower Of Strength’ played often and I’ve experienced its effect and the impact it has on others. It’s an anthemic song of hope, comfort and joy, with a message that now seems more relevant than ever.

“I hope this project, in which I am privileged to be involved, brings a little light into the shade, and allows us all to, albeit momentarily, focus on an ‘afterwards’.”

The Twilight Sad frontman James Alexander Graham added: “To be among these amazing artists that I’m a huge fan of and have so much respect for is a true honour, especially for such an important cause.

“The sacrifice that all the amazing NHS staff and key workers have made is truly humbling and inspiring. To be part of an incredible group of people that want to give something back and show their gratitude is something I’m extremely proud of.”

‘ToS2020’ is available to purchase from The Mission’s official website.