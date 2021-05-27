Members of Tonight Alive and Stand Atlantic lead Crowbar Sydney fundraiser show

In an effort to raise the funds needed to stay open as it recovers from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, Sydney venue Crowbar has announced a “Mega Jam Party” festival.
The event, taking place at the venue on June 5, will feature one-of-a-kind performances from members of Tonight Alive, Stand Atlantic and Yours Truly, amongst a sprawling lineup of local rock, punk and hardcore acts.
Many of the night’s performances will be uniquely tailored for the event, such as a pop-punk supergroup led by Stand Atlantic frontwoman Bonnie Fraser.
The night will also feature a Mötley Crüe cover set fronted by Yours Truly guitarist Lachie Cronin, and a collaborative Limp Bizkit tribute from RedHook frontwoman Emmy Mack and Tonight Alive guitarist Jake Hardy. Tickets are on sale now.
In addition to performing, Mack also spearheaded the event’s organisation. In a press release, she says she was inspired by the community support she’d witnessed over the past few months, eager to keep the Crowbar alive.
“It’s nuts that Crowbar had to resort to crowdfunding donations and auctioning off priceless pieces of rock memorabilia just to keep the lights on during this pandemic,” she said. “But the fact that they smashed their fundraising target is testament to the strength and resilience of Sydney’s heavy music community.
“Still, we’re not taking any chances. We’re already losing Frankie’s Pizza to a metro train station and we’ll be damned if we’re gonna lose the Crowie as well.
“This is our home, so we’re inviting you to come celebrate it with us. It’s gonna be a wild and wacky night filled with camaraderie, laughs and live music… This is a one-night-only event that will never be repeated, regardless of how much fun we have embarrassing ourselves. Crowbar forever.”
The full lineup for the Crowbar Mega Jam Party features exclusive performances from members of:
Tonight Alive
Stand Atlantic
Yours Truly
Forever Ends Here
RedHook
The Dead Love
The Art
A Swift Farewell
Aurateque
Bad Moon Born
Big Red Fire Truck
Breakaway
Closure
Down For Tomorrow
Fangz
Everchange
High
Introspect
Isotopes
Glitch Kingdom
Marlow
Molly & The Krells
Peni Parker
SoSo
Traces
The Black Cardinals
Sigmund Fraud
Wicked Things