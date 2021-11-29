Memorial bench honouring late Frightened Rabbit frontman Scott Hutchison unveiled in his hometown

A memorial bench honouring Scott Hutchison has been unveiled in the hometown of the late Frightened Rabbit frontman.

Made possible with money left over crowdfunding campaign spearheaded by Ade Cartwright to erect another bench in Hutchison’s honour in Glasgow’s Kelvingrove park, according to Stereogum, this new bench was unveiled at the loch side in Selkirk, Scotland – Hutchison’s hometown.

Described by the band as a way for “family, friends and fans to find a moment of peace”, the bench is inscribed with a Frightened Rabbit lyric from 2008’s ‘Head Rolls Off’: “While I’m alive, I’ll make tiny changes to earth“.

In a statement, Cartwright, who designed the bench with two others, said that the bench is for “all those out there who have been touched by Scott’s lyrics and music, his humour and humanity.”

“It’s a place to put the headphones on and listen to his music and take a deep breath of fresh air, a place to sit down and have a good catch-up with friends, a place to celebrate Scott’s life and what he means to all of us. Also to just rest your weary legs, it’s a fair trek!”

A book comprised of Hutchison’s lyrics and artwork, titled The Work, was released earlier this month in the UK. Of the book, Hutchison’s brother and Frightened Rabbit drummer Grant Hutchison told NME, “A lot of people keep saying that this is his story or his journey. There are elements of that, but I see it as a physical space – a house or a building that you can go in different rooms at any point and see different stuff.”

Hutchison died by suicide in May 2018, having suffered from depression. Following his passing, Grant Hutchison founded a charity titled Tiny Changes, inspired by the same lyric etched onto the Selkirk bench. In October of this year, the same charity launched a new mental health fund, supporting innovative ideas that “will make tiny changes towards equality and mental health for young people in Scotland” of up to £10,000.