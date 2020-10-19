Memphis LK drops new single and music video ‘Letters In Concrete’

Melbourne producer/songwriter Memphis LK has shared a new track, ‘Letters In Concrete’, along with an accompanying music video.

The visual arrived courtesy of production company YBY Creative and was directed by Nima Nabili Rad.

In a statement, Memphis LK said the song was about “being away from someone or something you love, leaving you feeling lost and incomplete”.

“It’s about seeking clarity and strength in the darkness and emptiness but being overcome with doubt and uncertainty that you have the strength to do it alone,” she added.

“I wanted to juxtapose the idea of rigid concrete with the idea that nothing is forever – life is always flowing and changing, and when we accept that, maybe we can become that little bit more free.”

The new song marks Memphis LK’s second release this year on Dot Dash, following ‘Green Light’‘s release in June. She also performed a “club version” of Tame Impala‘s track, ‘The Less I Know The Better’, as well as releasing a music video for it.

Memphis LK will also take part in this year’s virtual edition of BIGSOUND50, which will take place this week from October 21-22. She will be joined by the likes of ASHWARYA, Jaguar Jonze, Kee’ahn, L-FRESH The LION and The Merindas, among others.