Memphis LK shares new single and video ‘Green Light’

Melbourne producer/songwriter Memphis LK has shared her first new music of 2020 with her single ‘Green Light’. Driven by a throbbing bassline and LK’s melodic vocals, the track draws inspiration from the worlds of pop and underground club music in equal measure.

The new track is accompanied by a charming DIY music video directed by LK herself and Tomas Gaynor (also known as Allday), filmed in self-isolation.

Watch the video for ‘Green Light’ below:

Advertisement

“‘Green Light’ is like driving round in fast cars or being out at a club and dancing with your friends, basically all the things we can’t do while we’re self-isolating right now,” Memphis LK explained of the song.

“For the video I was trying to think of ways to create different worlds in our apartment and still capture that energy without having to leave the house.

“Turns out you can have a pretty okay time dancing alone with a projector in the lounge room.”

‘Green Light’ is the second single LK has released since signing to Australian label Dot Dash, following on from last year’s ‘Roses’. The self-taught producer came through Melbourne’s club music scene, performing at parties with the likes of DJ Koze and Ms Boogie.