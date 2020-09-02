Memphis LK shares “club version” of Tame Impala’s ‘The Less I Know The Better’

Melbourne producer/songwriter Memphis LK has shared a “club version” of Tame Impala‘s track, ‘The Less I Know The Better’, alongside an accompanying music video.

The cover was self-produced by Memphis LK and mixed by Melbourne producer Japanese Wallpaper.

The visual features a variety of footage shot both in the current day and pre-pandemic, spliced together by Memphis LK. Watch it below:

Advertisement

“I decided to make a club version of one of my fav songs. I cut in some videos from my camera roll from before we went into lockdown to remind us of the good times, in the hope that we’ll all be together again sooooon,” Memphis LK said in a statement.

“Parts of this video are filmed on beautiful Kaurna country. I pay respects to First Nations peoples’ and I acknowledge and value their ongoing connection to land, water, culture and spirit.”

In late July, the artist also produced her own rendition of Justin Timberlake’s ‘Cry Me A River’, which she performed in her kitchen.

Earlier in June, Memphis LK shared her first new music of the year with the single ‘Green Light’. It was the second single she had released since signing with Australian label Dot Dash, following on from last year’s ‘Roses’.