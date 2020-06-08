Memphis May Fire’s Matty Mullins apologises for past racial slur

Memphis May Fire singer Matty Mullins has issued a formal apology for a racial slur he used in the past.

The apology came after a tweet accusing Mullins of being recorded on a voicemail using the n-word to his manager in a profanity-laced tirade began to circulate online.

In his statement, Mullins recalled the incident in question. “10 years ago, before the band had any real traction. I spoke with my manager at the time on the phone every day,” he began, offering context. “Aside from talking about business, we also joked around a lot. I was young, excited, stupid and always hyper. Anytime he didn’t answer a call I would leave a ridiculously exaggerated or vulgar voicemail for him to chuckle at before calling me back.”

Explaining that his manager took some of the voicemails and spliced them into a song that was intended for them to look back on and laugh at, Mullins said the song fell into the hands of some people who didn’t know him or the context of the conversations.

“I would never sit here and try to defend ignorant things that came out of my mouth when I was young and immature,” he said. “I’m addressing this because those who have heard it and heard about it deserve to have the whole story.”

“I’ve learned just how powerful words can be, from the stage and interviews all the way to a private or light hearted conversation,” he continued. “My choice of language back then showed a lack of judgment and understanding of how hurtful words can truly be, and for that I sincerely apologize from the bottom of my heart.”

Mullins concluded: “With a career in music comes a platform and ability to reach countless people. I want nothing more than to use my platform to spread love, hope, joy and any knowledge I might gain along the way.

“I am forever grateful to everyone that has been with me on this journey of life. I’m learning and growing every day and will be until the day I die. Thank you for taking the time to hear my heart.” Read the full statement above.

Meanwhile, Mark Wahlberg’s history of hate crimes has resurfaced after the actor posted a tribute to George Floyd.

Sharing an image of Floyd, Wahlberg wrote: “The murder of George Floyd is heartbreaking. We must all work together to fix this problem. I’m praying for all of us. God bless. #blacklivesmatter.”

However, many have brought up the actor’s own history of hate crimes, notably a series of incidents in the 1980s.