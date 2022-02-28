Memphis rapper Snootie Wild dies aged 36 after being shot in Houston

Memphis rapper Snootie Wild has died from injuries sustained in a shooting in Houston, Texas on Friday (February 25). He was 36.

The rapper’s death was confirmed on his Instagram page, with a message which read: “Gone in body, but your NAME & LEGACY will live forever! #TeamYayo4Life.”

Texas police have said that Snootie was shot in the neck and was found in a ditch next to an SUV.

A Houston police officer told local news (via Deadline): “It looks like he backed in there [the ditch] accidentally. Then the other vehicle pulled up, and folks got out of the car.

“They were talking for a little bit, and then all of a sudden, gunfire went off. Only one shot, actually.”

According to a message on his Facebook page, Snootie – real name LePreston Porter – did not die immediately from his injuries, but passed away later in the night.

The post read: “Snootie is not DEAD! But he is fighting for his life. Out of respect for the family, please refrain from sharing anything that is not communicated through his official accounts. Thank you.”

Snootie Wild becomes the second Memphis rapper to die in a matter of months after Young Dolph was shot and killed in the Tennessee city on November 17. According to eyewitnesses, the 36-year-old musician was shot through the window of a bakery, Makeda’s Homemade Butter Cookies.

A private funeral was held on November 30, before a section of a street in the neighbourhood he grew up in was renamed in his honour on December 15.