merci, mercy announces debut EP, shares music video for ‘Fall Apart’

Australian pop artist merci, mercy has announced the release of her debut EP, ‘no thank you, no thanks’.

The six-track EP features previously released singles ‘Fucked Myself Up’ and ‘Fall Apart,’ the latter of which the singer released in July.

Today (September 15), merci, mercy has shared a new music video for ‘Fall Apart’, directed by Sam Murphy and illustrated by Bianca Bosso.

The clip cuts between the singer – real name Mercedes Thorne – receiving emojis from a boy, and her animated counterpart dealing with the effects of these.

Check it out below:

Although Thorne confesses to being “a little nervous” on set for her first video, she began to loosen up “after a few takes”.

“It was so fun, she said in a press statement. “I love how Bianca has built an entire animated world for me, and with this video it’s just taken it to the next level.”

The track was produced by Edwin White and Joel Quartermain. The former is best known for his work with Vance Joy, while the latter has produced for artists such as Meg Mac and G Flip. Quartermain is also a member of Eskimo Joe.

Upon its release earlier this year, Thorne explained how ‘Fall Apart’ referenced “a cynical version” of herself.

“It’s an apology and explanation to any future relationship that could be harmed by my cynical mind,” she said at the time.

Thorne will launch ‘no thank you, no thanks’ with a headline show on October 15 at Sydney’s Oxford Arts Factory. Tickets are on sale now through Moshtix.

‘no thank you, no thanks’ is out October 16 via Liberation.

The tracklist for ‘no thank you, no thanks’ is:

1. ‘Tequila & Lemonade’

2. ‘Fucked Myself Up’

3. ‘Fall Apart’

4. ‘Something You Like’

5. ‘Wonder What It Feels Like’

6. ‘The Very Very End’