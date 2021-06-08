merci, mercy announces first shows outside of NSW with east coast tour

Pop singer-songwriter merci, mercy will perform her first headline shows outside of New South Wales this August with an east coast tour.

The artist will kick off the trio of dates with a hometown show in Sydney on July 30, before performing in Melbourne and Brisbane the following weekend. Tickets are on sale now.

Last year saw merci, mercy – real name Mercedes Thorne – release her debut EP ‘no thank you, no thanks’, following the release of breakout single ‘Fucked Myself Up’, along with the likes of ‘Fall Apart’ and ‘Something You Like’.

In a four-star review, NME‘s Ali Shutler called the EP “a fiercely focused collection of troubled anthems”.

“With the singer wearing her bruised, bloodied heart on her sleeve, the songs might be intimate, but backed by soaring pop beats, they wield a trembling power.”

The newly-announced shows also follow on from merci, mercy’s recent performances as part of the regional Next Exit Festival, which saw her sharing stages with the likes of Ocean Alley and Spacey Jane.

merci, mercy’s east coast tour dates are:

JULY

Friday 30 – Sydney, Mary’s Underground

AUGUST

Friday 6 – Melbourne, Northcote Social Club

Saturday 7 – Brisbane, Black Bear Lodge