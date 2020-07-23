Merci, mercy releases new single ‘Fall Apart’

Merci, mercy has released her new single ‘Fall Apart’, accompanied by an animated lyric video.

The vibrant clip was created by animator Bianca Bosso, who has provided illustrations for Charli XCX and Normani. It features a cartoon version of the 19-year-old singer, complete with blue hair and outfit changes.

Watch the clip for ‘Fall Apart’ below:

‘Fall Apart’ was produced by Joel Quartermain of Eskimo Joe and Edwin White, who worked on Vance Joy’s ‘Dream Your Life Away’.

“‘Fall Apart’ references the cynical version of myself,” mercy said of the song.

“Where I question the point in starting something with someone when I know it’s just going to end. In my mind I think I’m going to get hurt, so will it be worth it?”

“It’s an apology and explanation to any future relationship that could be harmed by my cynical mind.”

In March this year, she released her debut single ‘Fucked Myself Up’, which also featured an animated clip by Bosso. The song was about “dependence on alcohol”, mercy said.

“I was getting fucked up on purpose in order to allow myself to be around people I didn’t know.”

Of working with Bosso she said, “It’s been an awesome experience to see Bianca’s amazing, colourful vision bring my song to life, I love everything about it!”