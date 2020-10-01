merci, mercy releases new track ‘Something You Like’

Sydney singer-songwriter merci, mercy has shared a new single, ‘Something You Like’, in the lead-up to the release of her debut EP later this month.

The track arrives with an animated music video from regular collaborator Bianca Bosso. Watch the clip for ‘Something You Like’ below:

In a statement, the singer – real name Mercedes Thorne – said ‘Something You Like’ was the easiest track to write on the EP.

“The song was written from observing toxic relationships and seeing how someone can change you without you realising. It’s my go to song to play whenever I pick up my uke,” she said.

‘Something You Like’ follows on from previously released singles ‘Fucked Myself Up’ and ‘Fall Apart‘. All three tracks are lifted from merci, mercy’s forthcoming debut EP, ‘no thank you, no thanks’ due for release October 16 through Liberation.

“It was quite a therapeutic process for me to write these songs and I hope they might connect with people who have been through similar experiences,” she said of the EP.

merci, mercy has added an extra show to her sold-out Sydney headline tour, taking place at the Oxford Art Factory this month. The performance will also be live-streamed, with tickets available now. The singer also performed at a recent instalment of live-streamed music festival Isol-Aid.