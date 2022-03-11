merci, mercy shares raw new single ‘Sick To My Stomach’

merci, mercy (AKA Mercedes Thorne) has shared her first new original song for the year, a raw cut titled ‘Sick To My Stomach’.

The track – which arrived today (March 11) – is a juxtaposition of sweet, pop production by Christopher Glen, and Thorne’s honest lyrics about a dark period in her life, including lines like: “I prefer dark nights, lonely times, always alcohol in sight / the cigs in my pockets make me sick to my stomach.”

‘Sick To My Stomach’ arrived alongside an accompanying music video, directed by Madeleine Purdy. The clip features Thorne dressed all in black against a white backdrop, encountering various signifiers of bad luck; a black cat, smashed mirror, umbrellas opened inside and a ladder which she stands under. Watch it below.

“This song means the absolute world to me! It’s been my favourite for some time and I’m so happy it’s finally out in the world for everyone else to enjoy,” Thorne wrote on Instagram.

“I had just moved in with my brother and his friends and was feeling super lonely with just me, my cigs and bottles of wine. I was holding on to the sadness that consumed me cause it was all I knew at the time. It made me feel at home. I felt like no one understood or would undermine me.”

“@christopherglen is the best producer ever and the most genuine person I know. He helped me understand myself and he helped me be able to express myself in such a beautiful way 💚 His talent on every instrument ever always inspires me to write to my best ability!!! Thank you!!

“I hope you love this song as much as I do! I hope if you are feeling this way that it can bring you some peace to know you are not alone 💚”

It follows on from an acoustic cover she shared last month, of the Arctic Monkeys‘ ‘Why’d You Only Call Me When You’re High?’, and her 2021 single ‘Winnie Crush’.

Thorne dropped her debut EP in 2020, ‘no thank you, no thanks’, which featured a slew of previously released singles, including ‘Fall Apart’, ‘Something You Like’ and ‘Tequila & Lemonade’.