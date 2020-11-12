Mere Women announce new album ‘Romantic Notions’, share title track

Sydney post punks Mere Women have announced their fourth studio album, ‘Romantic Notions’, set for release March 5, 2021.

They’ve also shared the title track, marking a departure from the tenderness of their 2017 album ‘Big Skies’ in favour of a sludgy fury, palpable in discordant guitar leads and menacing lyrics.

Vocalist Amy Wilson told Gimmie Gimmie Gimmie Zine that the track “explores the idea that love can be used as a tool to control someone or can be used as a reason to make destructive life choices”.

It arrives with a music video directed by the band themselves, featuring some unnerving dress ups and choreography – watch it below.

Mere Women wrote and rehearsed the material for ‘Romantic Notions’ in a cottage by the Hawkesbury River in Sydney (where three of the members live). They recorded the album at One Flight Up studios with producer Tim Carr (Jay Z, Matt Corby) right before national lockdowns began in March.

“The record has soaked up this place over the writing process and as a result is more spacious and considered I think. Living here has made me feel like more of an outsider and this really comes through lyrically. As an album it’s dark and self-reflective but hopeful,” Wilson told Gimmie Gimmie Gimmie.

Pre-orders for ‘Romantic Notions’ are open now via Poison City.

The tracklist of Mere Women’s ‘Romantic Notions’ is:

1. ‘Romantic Notions’

2. ‘Heights’

3. ‘W.Y.G’

4. ‘Someone Loves You’

5. ‘Time Stands Still’

6. ‘As You Please’

7. ‘Charms’

8. ‘…’

9. ‘Spell’

10. ‘Imperfectly’

11. ‘It’s All Out Now’