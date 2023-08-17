Caroline Polachek, Alvvays and more join Kraftwerk for Meredith Music Festival 2023

Victoria’s Meredith Music Festival has announced the first line-up for its December event – see the current line-up below.

Today (August 17), the festival shared its first line-up, following previously announced headliners Kraftwerk. New additions to the line-up include Caroline Polachek, Alvvays, Alex G, Eris Drew & Octo Octa and more.

Among the local performers at Meredith Music Festival this year are dameeeela, moktar, Cable Ties, C.O.F.F.I.N., Gut Health, Sneaky Sound System and more.

A total of 29 acts have been announced so far, with more expected to be revealed in the coming months.

Meredith Thirty One. Optimised elation, bush exaltation. The centre is everywhere.https://t.co/gAxFWRpSIk pic.twitter.com/w3qSKdSn5R — Aunty Meredith (@auntymeredith) August 16, 2023

Meredith Music Festival 2023 is scheduled to take place from December 8 until December 10 at the Meredith Supernatural Amphitheatre in Victoria, Australia. Tickets are currently available via ballot – sign up here. Once the ballot is over, online ticket sales will begin.

The current line-up for Meredith Music Festival 2023 is:

Kraftwerk

Caroline Polachek

Alvvays

Alex G

Eris Drew & Octo Octa

Flowdan

Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs

Sneaky Sound System

No Fixed Address

Souls of Mischief

Cable Ties

Blawan

Floodlights

moktar

Telenova

They Hate Change

C.O.F.F.I.N

dameeeela

Bumpy

Kuniyuki

Meniyan

Miss Kaninna

Gut Health

Ali

Milo Eastwood

Watty Thompson

Mary Lattimore

Pachyman

City of Ballarat Municipal Brass Band

Last year’s edition of Meredith Music Festival – which ran from December 9 to 11 at the Meredith Supernatural Amphitheatre – marked the festival’s first since 2019, with its 2020 and 2021 editions cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Performing on the line-up in 2022 were international acts such as Caribou, Dry Cleaning and Sharon Van Etten, plus the likes of Yothu Yindi, Courtney Barnett and Tkay Maidza.