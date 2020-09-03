Meredith Music Festival cancels its 2020 event

Boutique music festival Meredith will not be going ahead in 2020, as the state of Victoria continues to try and overcome the coronavirus pandemic.

The festival released a lengthy statement via its website today, under the guise of the festival’s avatar “Aunty Meredith.”

“Like much of the planet, life in Postcode 3333 must contend with a pandemic and adjust to a different beat for the time being,” the statement reads.

The Meredith Music Festival will not take place this year. A note from Aunty:https://t.co/PJZFXh4Ddu pic.twitter.com/DCYweb3i9l — Aunty Meredith (@auntymeredith) September 3, 2020

“Which brings us to a break in regular programming. A rest. Something which, in itself, is not such an unusual part of the Supernatural trip.”

The note also revealed this isn’t the first time Meredith has had to cancel or postpone the festival.

“It’s a not so well-known fact that the very first Meredith Music Festival, planned for 1990, had to be postponed until ’91,” the statement continues.

“Something to do with preparations being heavy on enthusiasm but light on finance, know-how, bands and a few other odds and ends.”

“Maybe it’s fitting that the 30th Meredith will have to cool its heels for a year as well.”



Meredith also included an update on its sister festival, Golden Plains, explaining it was still on track to proceed.

The event will offer updates as soon as it can.

Meredith had planned to run its 2020 festival from December 11 – 13. Their 2019 event was headlined by the likes Róisín Murphy, Briggs and Amyl & The Sniffers.

Read the event’s full statement here.