Meredith Music Festival cancels its 2021 event

Boutique music festival Meredith has cancelled its 2021 edition, marking the second year it’s been unable to go ahead due the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The Victorian festival’s organisers issued a statement today (August 26), explaining – under the guise of the festival’s avatar, ‘Aunty Meredith’ – that “it’s just not possible at this time to make Meredith”.

The statement continues: “I want to acknowledge all who worked hard and dreamed even harder to will this year’s festival into being. And everyone who sent letters checking in on us, with ideas, hopes and wishes – I feel your energy. Thank you.

“Regardless of how many lifetimes we spend planning it all, Meredith truly soars when something clicks, magic o’clock strikes ZOOP DOOP and the whole shebang just TAKES OFF to another new dimension, providing all present with unexpected thrills of the very highest order.

“Know what I mean? Let’s do that again.”

Alongside the announcement that Meredith will not go ahead in 2021, however, organisers confirmed that plans are in place for the festival’s return in December of 2022. The statement also teased a return for Meredith’s sister festival, Golden Plains, with a sidenote mentioning “Golden Plans are afoot”.

A webstore, dubbed the Supernatural Gift Shoppe, has also been opened, with all funds raised from the purchase of a Meredith Community Tucker Tent apron and tee being invested into the festival’s namesake community “via several local groups”.

Previous instalments of the Meredith festival have featured international headliners like Liam Gallagher, The Breeders, Peaches and The War On Drugs, alongside Australian acts like Briggs, The Presets, King Gizzard And The Lizard Wizard and more.