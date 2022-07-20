Meredith Music Festival opens ticket ballot for 2022 edition

Ticket ballots have opened this year’s edition of Meredith Music Festival, which is set to return this summer for the first time since 2019.

Meredith’s 30th iteration will run at its regular home, the Supernatural Amphitheatre in Meredith, Victoria, between December 9 and 11. The ballot is the best way of securing tickets for the festival, and runs in two rounds, both of which require you to be a subscriber.

The first round is available only to existing subscribers, while the second is open to new and existing subscribers. Existing subscribers can enter the ballot here, while new (prospective) festivalgoers can subscribe here. The ballot closes on August 15 for the first round, and August 22 for round two.

“It’s been nearly nine hundred days since the Sun set on the previous trip round The Sup’,” reads a statement from organisers on the Meredith Music Festival website. “About time we got together. The Ballot for The 30th Meredith is now open, to all comers.”

After both rounds of tickets have been offered from the ballot, there will be two more chances to buy tickets – online sales which are open to all, and Aunty’s Last Chance, a small quantity of tickets set aside for those who missed out (and have a “compelling story to tell”.)

No artists have been revealed thus far for this year’s edition of Meredith. When the festival last ran, in 2019, it featured a line-up that included the likes of Liam Gallagher, Róisín Murphy, Cate Le Bon, Viagra Boys, Briggs, Amyl and the Sniffers, Julia Jacklin and more.

The last time the Supernatural Amphitheatre was used was in 2020, for Meredith’s Labour Day long weekend sister festival, Golden Plains. Neither festival has run since then, due to the pandemic.