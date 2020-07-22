Melbourne artists Merpire and Feelds have joined forces for a new collaborative project titled Wilson’s Prom and shared their debut single, ‘Love Fool’.

Released yesterday (July 22), the song premiered alongside an accompanying music video, co-directed by Nick Mckk (Julia Jacklin, Stella Donnelly) and Wilson’s Prom.

Watch the clip for ‘Love Fool’ below:

‘Love Fool’ is lifted from the pair’s forthcoming “movie-like” debut EP slated for release later this year. The song was entirely co-written, produced and mixed by the duo during coronavirus-imposed isolation.

Per a press statement, ‘Love Fool’ revolves around “tackling human insecurities and the social circles that fuel them”.

“‘Love Fool’ is about the freedom of expression, the spontaneity of it and how it can be contorted and toxified by social standards, especially online,” Merpire said in a statement.

Merpire, real name Rhiannon Atkinson-Howatt, has released five singles to date. Her latest single, ‘Heavy Feeling’, arrived earlier this year in February. The artist recently played a live set at Small Time Group to a socially-distanced audience, which can be viewed online from their Facebook page.

Feelds, the moniker of James Seymour, first started releasing music in 2016. His last release was his debut album, ‘Cut Your Teeth’, which dropped last year in September.