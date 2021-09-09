Metallica and Miley Cyrus to perform live together on ‘The Howard Stern Show’

Metallica and Miley Cyrus will perform live together on The Howard Stern Show later today (September 9) to celebrate the 30th anniversary reissue of ‘The Black Album’.

The band will mark the milestone with tomorrow’s commemorative release (September 10), which also includes ‘The Metallica Blacklist’: a star-studded covers album of tracks from Metallica’s August 1991 album.

Metallica will be the virtual guests on The Howard Stern Show today, with the band set to be joined by Cyrus, who contributed a cover of ‘Nothing Else Matters’ to ‘The Metallica Blacklist’.

“We’ll be in Los Angeles with Miley, while Howard will be in his New York studio, and in between the chatter, we’ll grab the guitars, climb behind the drums and play a few songs!” Metallica said in a statement.

The band’s social media channels have further confirmed that Cyrus and Metallica will perform live together during their Howard Stern Show slot.

The Howard Stern Show is set to be broadcast today at 12pm ET/9am PT (4pm UK time) on his exclusive SiriusXM channel, Howard 100.

Earlier this month Metallica drummer Lars Ulrich’s sons announced their new band, Taipei Houston.

The band – consisting of Layne Ulrich on bass and vocals, and Myles on drums – initially shared a snippet of a new song titled ‘Respecter’.

Cyrus, meanwhile, recently covered Janis Joplin’s 1969 track ‘Maybe’ during her performance at BottleRock festival.