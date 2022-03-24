Metallica announce in-depth series of live performance and documentary films

Metallica are set to release a series of remixed and re-edited live performance and documentary films of their 40th anniversary shows.

In partnership with The Coda Collection, seven new titles will be made available on the subscription streaming service for the first time, shedding new light on the metal monolith’s 40-year tenure and offering fans a chance to relive some of their most iconic performances.

The series kicked off today (March 24) with the release of Cunning Stunts and Orgullo, Pasión, y Gloria: Tres Noches en la Ciudad de México.

Two separate concert films, dubbed Metallica 40th Anniversary LIVE of Metallica’s highly anticipated anniversary concert at San Francisco’s Chase Center that took place last December will be released by The Coda Collection on March 31 and April 7 respectively.

At the landmark shows, the band performed a number of rarities, dusting off the lid on the likes of ‘The End Of The Line’ from 2008’s ‘Death Magnetic’ for the first time since 2010, 2003’s ‘Dirty Window’, which hadn’t been performed since 2011, as well as ‘Bleeding Me’ (1996) was performed in full for the first time in 10 years.

Check out the trailer for Metallica 40th Anniversary LIVE below:

Notably, A Year and a Half In The Life of Metallica, the 1992 documentary chronicling the making of Metallica’s self-titled fifth studio album, will receive its streaming debut via the new series.

The complete release schedule of all seven titles and access to stream the films can be found here.

Metallica played their first show of the year back in February, performing at Las Vegas’ at Allegiant Stadium where Ice Nine Kills and Greta Van Fleet performed as the band’s support acts.

Earlier this week Metallica were revealed as part of the line-up for the 2022 Lollapalooza festivities, billed alongside Dua Lipa, Green Day and more.