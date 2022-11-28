Metallica announce new album ‘72 Seasons’ and massive world tour for 2023 and 2024

Metallica have announced new album ‘72 Seasons’ and a huge world tour for 2023 and 2024, as well as sharing first single ‘Lux Æterna’ – find all the details below.

The follow-up to 2016’s ‘Hardwired… To Self-Destruct‘ will arrive on April 14, 2023, with the European leg of the metal icons’ world tour – which includes the previously announced Download Festival headline slots – kicking off the same month.

The first taste of the new album, produced by Greg Fidelman, James Hetfield and Lars Ulrich, can be heard in relentless new single ‘Lux Æterna’. You can listen to it below.

Speaking about the inspiration behind the forthcoming new record’s name in a press release, frontman James Hetfield said: “72 seasons. The first 18 years of our lives that form our true or false selves. The concept that we were told ‘who we are’ by our parents. A possible pigeonholing around what kind of personality we are. I think the most interesting part of this is the continued study of those core beliefs and how it affects our perception of the world today. Much of our adult experience is reenactment or reaction to these childhood experiences. Prisoners of childhood or breaking free of those bondages we carry.”

The European leg of Metallica’s world tour will kick off in Amsterdam on April 27, 2023, making stops in Paris, Hamburg and Gothenburg throughout May and June, before continuing on North America. The band will then return to Europe for the second leg through May, June and July 2024, followed by further dates in North America.

The tour includes two nights in each city, promising a “no repeat weekend” of two different sets and two different opening acts. Support across the tour includes Architects, Mammoth WVH, Five Finger Death Punch, Ice Nine Kills, Pantera, Volbeat and Greta Van Fleet.

Legacy member pre-sale starts 9am local time on Wednesday, November 30, while Fifth Member presale is 11am local time. A general sale will then start at 9am local time on Friday, December 2 here.

Find the ’72 Seasons’ tracklist, artwork and dates for the ‘M72 World Tour’ below. The album can be pre-ordered in digital and physical format here from Wednesday (November 30) at 4pm local time.

The tracklisting for ’72 Seasons’ is:

1. ’72 Seasons’

2. ‘Shadows Follow’

3. ‘Screaming Suicide’

4. ‘Sleepwalk My Life Away’

5. ‘You Must Burn!’

6. ‘Lux Æterna’

7. ‘Crown of Barbed Wire’

8. ‘Chasing Light’

9. ‘If Darkness Had a Son’

10. ‘Too Far Gone?’

11. ‘Room of Mirrors’

12. ‘Inamorata’