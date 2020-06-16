Metallica have shared their 2013 Melbourne concert in full online as part of their Metallica Mondays series.

The show was filmed on March 1, 2013, at Flemington Racecourse when the metal monoliths performed there as part of the now-defunct Soundwave Festival.

Watch the full set below:

Metallica have been reliving some of their past shows from around the world as part of Metallica Mondays, launched in March in a bid to entertain fans during the coronavirus lockdown. Previous instalments have seen the band re-share footage from some of their most powerful concerts, such as a 2012 performance where they played ‘The Black Album’ in full, a 1991 show in Michigan in support of ‘The Black Album’ and a show at Manchester’s Etihad Stadium last year.

Recently, Metallica’s 2017 ‘Rock On The Range’ festival performance was broadcast as part of the ‘Offstage With DWP’ concert series. That series is also set to feature archival footage of performances from the likes of Foo Fighters, interviews with Papa Roach, Shinedown and The Pretty Reckless, as well as new acoustic performances from Halestorm, Rise Against and more.

2013 was the last year that Metallica performed in Australia. The band were scheduled to tour the country in October last year with Slipknot in support, but were forced to postpone the tour after frontman James Hetfield admitted himself to rehab for alcohol addiction in September.

The setlist For Metallica’s Melbourne 2013 performance was:

‘Hit The Lights’

‘Master Of Puppets’

‘The Four Horsemen’

‘Harvester Of Sorrow’

‘Welcome Home (Sanitarium)’

‘Leper Messiah’

‘My Friend Of Misery’

‘Sad But True’

‘Fade To Black’

‘All Nightmare Long’

‘One’

‘For Whom The Bell Tolls’

‘Blackened’

‘Nothing Else Matters’

‘Enter Sandman’

‘Creeping Death’ (encore)

‘Damage Inc.’ (encore)

‘Seek And Destroy’ (encore)