Metallica donate $750,000 to Australia bushfire relief

Metallica have pledged a $750,000 donation to Australian bushfire relief.

“We are totally overwhelmed by the news of the wildfires sweeping through millions of acres across Australia,” the metal icons wrote on Instagram earlier today (January 8). “The resulting destruction and devastating effects on all residents, animals, the environment and the incredible land in Australia is truly heartbreaking.”

Metallica added that they’ve teamed up with their own charity foundation, All Within My Hands, to pledge $750,000 to the New South Wales Rural Fire Service and Country Fire Authority in Victoria to support those affected by the natural disaster.

The band also provided helpful links to the organisations that they’ve donated to in the post. Check it out below.

Metallica are the latest in a string of big music names and international celebrities who have made donations to bushfire relief, including Kylie Minogue, Pink, Selena Gomez, Flume and many others. Yesterday, Elton John pledged a whopping $1million donation to the fight against bushfires in Oz, and Vampire Weekend also took to social media today to announce a $10,000 donation to Wildlife Victoria, following their sold-out show in Melbourne last night.

A slew of Aussie musicians have also put together benefit concerts to fundraise for bushfire relief. The latest acts to announce shows include John Butler, Stella Donnelly, Gang Of Youths and Tash Sultana.