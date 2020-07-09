Metallica donate another $295,000 in coronavirus relief grants

All Within My Hands Foundation, the nonprofit organisation founded by Metallica, will donate another $295,000 in coronavirus relief grants. The band made the announcement on social media this week.

The donation follows from the $350,000 pledged by the foundation in April.

All Within My Hands Foundation, named after the Metallica track, outlined that the second round of grants would be split between five charities: Feeding America, Direct Relief, Crew Nation, MusiCares and the USBG National Charity Foundation.

In May, Metallica urged fans to participate in their Month Of Giving initiative, which saw the band appeal for donations to their nonprofit. The band explained that donations to All Within My Hands Foundation would be passed on to a range of relevant charities.

Metallica also said that donations to the band’s nonprofit helped fund the second round of grants.

“Thank you to the #MetallicaFamily for your generous contributions,” the band wrote on social media.

“You’ve made this second round of [All Within My Hands Foundation’s] #COVID19 Relief Grants possible.”

Over the past year, Metallica have given to a range of charitable causes. In January, the band contributed $750,000 to the Australian bushfire relief effort. During their 2019 European tour, the band donated a total of €1.5 million to several local charities.

Metallica have been working on new music during the coronavirus pandemic. Earlier this month, bassist Rob Trujillo updated fans on the band’s progress.

“We communicate every week, which is really great, so we have our connection intact. And what we’ve started doing is basically just really concentrating on our home studios and being creative from our homes and navigating through ideas and building on new ideas,” he said.