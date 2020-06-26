Metallica fans have voted for the band’s greatest song

Metallica fans have been busy voting for the band’s greatest ever song, and the results are in.
The month-long tournament has finally come to an end, and it’s ‘Master of Puppets’ that has scooped the top spot after fending off some fierce competition.
The title-track from the band’s 1986 album faced off against ‘Dyers Eve’, ‘Atlas’, ‘Rise!’, ‘Ride The Lightning’, ‘Sad But True’, and ‘Fade To Black’ throughout the tournament, but emerged victorious after beating ‘One’ in the fan vote.
“The people have spoken and single song stands alone above the rest,” Metallica said. “Your champion is – drum roll please – Master Of Puppets!”
View this post on Instagram
The people have spoken and single song stands alone above the rest. Your champion is ~ drum roll please ~ "MASTER OF PUPPETS!" Along the way it defeated "Dyers Eve," "Atlas, Rise!," "Ride The Lightning," "Sad But True," "Fade To Black," and "One" in head to head match-ups… no wonder that thing is in the Library of Congress! Thanks for playing along with us! #ObeyYourMaster #SomeKindOfBracket Listen to “Master of Puppets” (Live / Seattle ’89) – http://tallica.lnk.to/MasterOfPuppetsSeattle89
“Along the way it defeated Dyers Eve, Atlas, Rise!, Ride The Lightning, Sad But True, and Fade To Black and One in head to head match-ups… no wonder that thing is in the Library of Congress! Thanks for playing along with us! #ObeyYourMaster #SomeKindOfBracket.”
Of course, that decision could soon be up for debate after the band revealed they’re working on new material during lockdown.
Speaking in April, drummer Lars Ulrich said that there was “a very good chance” the band would utilise their extra downtime to produce a “quarantine record”, which would follow on from 2016’s ‘Hardwired… To Self Destruct’.
Speaking to Swedish talk show host Fredrik Skavlan, Ulrich has now explained that Metallica had been “exchanging some ideas” over Zoom of late.
“So far, at least the sonic side of it and the practical elements are in surprisingly good shape, actually,” he said. “So now we’ve just gotta figure out how much we can create without being in the same space.”