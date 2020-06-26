GAMING  

Home

News

Features

Reviews

FILM  

Home

News

Features

Reviews

Interviews

News Music News

Metallica fans have voted for the band’s greatest song

The verdict is in...

By Nick Reilly
Metallica
Metallica. CREDIT: Jeff Yeager/Metallica/Getty Images

Metallica fans have been busy voting for the band’s greatest ever song, and the results are in.

The month-long tournament has finally come to an end, and it’s ‘Master of Puppets’ that has scooped the top spot after fending off some fierce competition.

The title-track from the band’s 1986 album faced off against ‘Dyers Eve’, ‘Atlas’, ‘Rise!’, ‘Ride The Lightning’, ‘Sad But True’, and ‘Fade To Black’ throughout the tournament, but emerged victorious after beating ‘One’ in the fan vote.

Advertisement

“The people have spoken and single song stands alone above the rest,” Metallica said. “Your champion is – drum roll please – Master Of Puppets!”

“Along the way it defeated Dyers Eve, Atlas, Rise!, Ride The Lightning, Sad But True, and Fade To Black and One in head to head match-ups… no wonder that thing is in the Library of Congress! Thanks for playing along with us! #ObeyYourMaster #SomeKindOfBracket.”

Of course, that decision could soon be up for debate after the band revealed they’re working on new material during lockdown.

Speaking in April, drummer Lars Ulrich said that there was “a very good chance” the band would utilise their extra downtime to produce a “quarantine record”, which would follow on from 2016’s ‘Hardwired… To Self Destruct’.

Advertisement

Speaking to Swedish talk show host Fredrik Skavlan, Ulrich has now explained that Metallica had been “exchanging some ideas” over Zoom of late.

“So far, at least the sonic side of it and the practical elements are in surprisingly good shape, actually,” he said. “So now we’ve just gotta figure out how much we can create without being in the same space.”

  • In This Article:
  • Rock
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Read Next

NME Logo

The world’s defining voice in music and pop culture since 1952.

Join Our Mailing List

Sign Up Now >

© 2020 NME is a member of the media division of BandLab Technologies.