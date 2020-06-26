Metallica fans have voted for the band’s greatest song

Metallica fans have been busy voting for the band’s greatest ever song, and the results are in.

The month-long tournament has finally come to an end, and it’s ‘Master of Puppets’ that has scooped the top spot after fending off some fierce competition.

The title-track from the band’s 1986 album faced off against ‘Dyers Eve’, ‘Atlas’, ‘Rise!’, ‘Ride The Lightning’, ‘Sad But True’, and ‘Fade To Black’ throughout the tournament, but emerged victorious after beating ‘One’ in the fan vote.