Metallica to go behind-the-scenes on ‘The Black Album’ in new podcast

Metallica are set to launch a new podcast that will go behind the scenes of their classic album ‘The Black Album’, it has been announced.

The podcast will be called The Metallica Podcast and will celebrate the album’s 30th anniversary, which lands on August 12.

The band announced the podcast on social media, saying that the first of eight episodes was “coming soon”. In a teaser clip, drummer Lars Ulrich said: “This album was the right combination of songs, right combination of producer with the right combination of desire, tenacity, lineup of ideas.”

Advertisement

Frontman James Hetfield added: “The insanity that we do just to keep our own sanity, people identify with it and the fact that they’re not alone and we know that we’re not alone is what makes it all happen for me.”

Coming soon… The Metallica Podcast! We’re starting with eight episodes taking a look behind the scenes at "The Black Album." Subscribe for free wherever you like to listen and stay tuned for details: https://t.co/UlA4kEUfv1#BlackAlbum2021 pic.twitter.com/XpaOwCwsig — Metallica (@Metallica) August 5, 2021

The graphics for the podcast refer to the new series as ‘Volume I: The Black Album’, suggesting that further series focusing on the band’s other albums could arrive in the future. Listen to the teaser above now.

Last month, Metallica launched a new collaboration with Vans to celebrate ‘The Black Album’’s anniversary. The collection featured two limited-edition designs of Van’s Sk8-Hi and Classic Slip-On footwear with both featuring artwork designed by Metallica artist Pushead, who has provided imagery for the band’s merchandise and stage sets since 1986.

Meanwhile, the record will also be given a “definitive” reissue on September 10, featuring a 180-gram double vinyl LP, a standard CD and 3xCD expanded edition, digital download, streaming and a limited-edition deluxe box set.

Advertisement

‘The Metallica Blacklist’ will also be released digitally on the same date, and will see over 50 artists each contributing “a unique interpretation” of their favourite ‘Black Album’ song. Profits from the record will be split between charities of the artist’s choice and Metallica’s All Within My Hands Foundation.

Artists set to feature on the tribute album include Weezer, Miley Cyrus, Elton John, Red Hot Chili Peppers’ Chad Smith, Phoebe Bridgers, Alessia Cara, The Neptunes and more.