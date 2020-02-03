News Music News

Metallica’s James Hetfield doesn’t know what’s next for the band after 2020 tour

The frontman was asked about the next Metallica album during his first public appearance since re-entering rehab in September

Sam Moore
Metallica's James Hetfield
Metallica's James Hetfield (Picture: Getty)

Metallica‘s James Hetfield has admitted that the band don’t know what they’ll donext when their 2020 tour comes to an end.

The frontman was speaking at the opening of his ‘Reclaimed Rust: The James Hetfield Collection’ exhibit at the Petersen Automotive Museum in LA late last week — his first public appearance since re-entering rehab last year.

During the Q&A at the event, Hetfield was asked about the possibility of another Metallica album, which would be the follow-up to 2016’s ‘Hardwired… to Self-Destruct’.

“That’s a great question. We don’t know,” Hetfield said. “Right now, I’m sitting in Petersen Museum, and I don’t know what’s gonna happen next. That’s the beauty of this. We’ll sit down and figure out what works best for us.

Download Festival
Metallica (Picture: Getty)

“Whatever is coming up, we don’t know,” he added. “And we kind of thrive off of the fear of the unknown — a bit — and being scared just enough to feel alive.”

Hetfield’s return to rehab in September forced Metallica to postpone their tour of Australia and New Zealand — those shows have yet to be rearranged.

The band are, however, set to resume their live duties with a benefit show in San Francisco on March 28 before a series of South American tour dates commence in April.

Last month, Metallica guitarist Kirk Hammett spoke out over Motörhead’s continued absence from the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

