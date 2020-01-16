Metallica’s James Hetfield to make public return after rehab at classic car exhibition

Metallica frontman James Hetfield is set to make his first public appearance in LA later this month since re-entering rehab last year.

The band cancelled a string of tour dates in late September after announcing that Hetfield would be returning to rehab to “work on his recovery” following a “struggle with addiction” which has been “on and off for many years”.

Hetfield has mainly stayed out of the public eye since Metallica broke the news, but according to Loudwire the frontman will appear in person at a pre-scheduled event at the Petersen Automotive Museum in LA this month which will launch an exhibition of 10 of his classic custom cars.

Hetfield is set to take part “in a chat and help auction two of his ESP guitars” during the ceremony on January 30 to launch ‘Reclaimed Rust: The James Hetfield Collection’.

“‘Reclaimed Rust’ brings together two industries that go hand in hand with artist expression,” Petersen Automotive Museum executive director Terry L. Karges said in a statement about the exhibition. “This is the first time the Hetfield collection will be showcased to the public and we can’t wait to share the inspiration behind these extraordinary vehicles with the world.”

Last week, Metallica paid tribute to the late Rush drummer Neil Peart by sharing a live cover of the latter’s ‘Tom Sawyer’.