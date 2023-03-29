Metallica’s Kirk Hammett recreates iconic “Greeny” Les Paul with Gibson

Metallica’s Kirk Hammett has joined forces with guitar manufacturer Gibson to create replicas of his iconic “Greeny” Les Paul.

The original 1959 model has become iconic in the guitar world, having belonged to members of some of the world’s biggest bands. Originally, the axe was owned by Fleetwood Mac‘s Peter Green and from there it was passed down to Thin Lizzy’s guitarist Gary Moore, who played it for decades.

Now, the design is owned by the thrash icon and Metallica lead guitarist Kirk Hammett, who has teamed up with the manufacturer to create replicas.

“I am very honoured and grateful for this opportunity with Gibson,” Hammett said. “To be able to share some of that mojo which ‘Greeny’ has means a lot to me. It’s exciting to know that anyone can experience some of that ‘Greeny’ magic. I truly think these models are just as inspiring as the original and hope you do too!”

Two new versions of the guitar are set to be launched: the prestigious Custom Shop version, and the more wallet-friendly Standard edition.

The Custom Shop replica has a significantly higher price point than its Standard alternative, with price tag of $19,999 (£16,219). This is because the model was aged to match the original and meticulously replicates the same wear-and-tear as seen on the 1959 version.

The Standard edition, however, withholds some of these finer details and comes with a mahogany body and neck, Indian rosewood fretboard, and “Greenybucker” neck pickups. Set for release next month, the price has not yet been revealed but will be a more affordable alternative to the Custom Shop design.

“Kirk has been inspiring musicians for decades,” said Gibson brand president Cesar Gueikian. “Over the last 10 years since he became the custodian of Greeny, he has incorporated the Greeny sound into everything he does, making it a staple of his Metallica sound on records and on stages around the world.”

Find out more about both models on Gibson’s website.

Next month, Hammett is set to embark on Metallica’s upcoming tour to mark the release of their new album ‘72 Seasons’.

The album marks the band’s 11th LP and first full-length release since 2016’s ‘Hardwired… To Self-Destruct’. It’s set for release on April 14.

The first leg of the live shows will kick off in Amsterdam on April 27 and continue through numerous European cities up until June, where the four-piece will then take the tour to North America. They will then return to Europe for the second leg of the tour in spring 2024 followed by more North American dates.

Earlier this week it was confirmed that the band’s bassist Robert Trujillo would be making his vocal debut on the upcoming album.

“When I joined Metallica, I’d never sung in my whole life. So the fact that I can now support a backup vocal is pretty cool,” he said. “For the first time in my life, I get to sing on a Metallica record and support James [Hetfield]. I’m very proud of that.”