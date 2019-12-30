Metallica have paid tribute to Mötörhead frontman Lemmy on the four year anniversary of his death.

The bassist died of prostate cancer on December 28, 2015. He also suffered from cardiac arrhythmia and congestive heart failure which led to his death.

Now, on the fourth anniversary of his death, Metallica have shared footage of Lemmy performing the Mötörhead classic ‘Too Late Too Late’ with them at a September 2009 concert in Nashville, Tennessee.

Accompanied by the caption: “We miss you, Lemmy…,” you can watch the clip below:

Speaking on his friend’s death one year one, Metallica’s James Hetfield told Kerrang!: “I was pretty distraught when he passed. My vision of him was as a statue of a man that was immortal. When he passed it scared me, like, ‘where’s our captain now?’ He’s been a godfather to us. There’s no doubt that without him there wouldn’t be a Metallica. When he was around, it just felt like things were going to be okay.”

He continued: “Death always [brings things into perspective], especially this past year. My God, so many people have passed, iconic figures in music. But it almost did the opposite too. It made us really want to live and enjoy everything we have and soak up every scream from a fan, every sweat bead that flies off us. All the stuff we get to do, for the 35 years we’ve been doing it, it makes us feel super-blessed to still be doing it.”

Hetfield and Metallica Lars Ulrich have stated previously that Mötörhead were the inspiration behind Metallica forming.

“Mötörhead had a lot to do with Metallica sitting here right now,” Hetfield said, speaking during a Town Hall event at SiriusXM’s New York studios. “But just Lemmy as an entity, as kind of a father figure, he helped us a lot. He was unafraid. And he was a character. And he was himself. And we all respected that so much. He did his own thing to the last breath. No matter who you are, how could you not be inspired by that?”

“In the summer of 1981, I followed Mötörhead around on tour,” Ulrich added. “That was what made me want to be in a band. When I came back to Southern California and called up James and said, ‘Listen, we’ve got to give this a shot,’ … Mötörhead is the catalyst.”

Metallica’s ‘Murder One’, a song that appears on the band’s latest album, ‘Hardwired… To Self-Destruct’, is a tribute to Lemmy and uses many of his song titles in the lyrics.