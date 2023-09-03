Metallica postpone Arizona show after COVID “caught up with” James Hetfield

Metallica were forced to postpone a M72 world tour show in Glendale, Arizona this weekend after James Hetfield came down with COVID-19.

The metal veterans were due to return to State Farm Stadium on Sunday (September 3) for their second show at the venue, but announced that they were rescheduling after COVID “caught up with” the vocalist.

“We’re very sorry to report that tomorrow’s scheduled M72 date at State Farm Stadium has been postponed to Saturday, September 9, 2023, as, unfortunately, COVID has caught up with James,” the band shared on social media alongside a picture of a positive test.

Advertisement

“We’re extremely disappointed and regret any inconvenience this has caused you; we look forward to returning to complete the M72 No Repeat Weekend in Glendale next Saturday.”

NIGHT TWO IN GLENDALE IS RESCHEDULED TO SEPTEMBER 9! We’re very sorry to report that tomorrow’s scheduled M72 date at State Farm Stadium has been postponed to Saturday, September 9, 2023, as, unfortunately, COVID has caught up with James. We’re extremely disappointed and regret… pic.twitter.com/neRSNMwxp5 — Metallica (@Metallica) September 2, 2023

They added that tickets will be honoured at the new date, and that more information and refunds can be found at SeatGeat. The post also confirmed that all M72 Weekend Takeover events scheduled for the weekend were still happening.

Hetfield reportedly struggled with vocal issues throughout their Friday (September 1) show at the stadium and involved the crowd in much of the singing, according to Arizona Republic. The band also wrapped up the night earlier, shaving off ‘The Day That Never Comes’ and ‘Master Of Puppets’ from the setlist.

After their rescheduled Arizona date, Metallica aren’t due to take to the stage again until October 8, where they will play Power Trip festival at Empire Polo Club in Indio, California. You can find tickets to upcoming US dates here.

Advertisement

Reviewing Metallica live in Amsterdam earlier this year, NME wrote that they were “still the greatest heavy metal band around” and that it celebrated the “communal power of their music”.

It added: “From the gorgeous ‘Nothing Else Matters’ through to the unifying ‘Seek & Destroy’, the majesty of heavy music is on full display throughout the gig as Metallica prove why they’re clearly still the greatest metal band around.”

Elsewhere, the band recently shared a story of a dog that watched the entirety of their California show after running away from home.