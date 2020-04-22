Metallica have shared a classic concert featuring “one of the best setlists ever” as part of their ongoing Metallica Mondays series.

The band began uploading notable past shows to their official YouTube channel on a weekly basis last month in a bid to entertain fans during lockdown. They kicked things off with their 2019 Slane Castle appearance.

For this week’s edition, Metallica dug out the complete footage of their 2015 gig in Munich, Germany. James Hetfield and co. performed at the city’s Olympiapark München venue on May 31.

Bassist Robert Trujillo provides an introduction at the top of the video, explaining: “I’m here to introduce a very important show from our past.”

The musician goes on to describe the concert as “incredible”, owing to the inclusion of live rarities ‘Metal Militia’, ‘King Nothing’ as well as his “favourite Metallica song ever”, ‘Disposable Heroes’.

“We played ‘Lords Of Summer’ for the first time and – get this – we played ‘The Frayed Ends Of Sanity’ in its entirety, which is very cool,” Trujillo added.

“The setlist is incredible – it’s one of the best setlists ever. This night was just filled with surprises. You’ve got to watch this show just to watch Lars Ulrich with his mouth open because that’s always a treat!”

You can watch Metallica: Live In Munich in full above.

Announcing the current run of streams, Metallica said: “Need to take a break from Netflix before you binge-watch the entire library? Introducing our brand new concert series #MetallicaMondays.”

Metallica, meanwhile, have donated $350,000 (£284,000) to a series of COVID-19 relief charities via their All Within My Hands Foundation. “In the wake of the spread of the coronavirus, the most vulnerable people in our communities need help now more than ever,” they said.