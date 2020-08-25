Metallica, Slayer and Judas Preist members to appear in new ‘Flying V’ guitar documentary

Members of some of metal’s biggest bands are all set to appear in a new documentary about Gibson’s iconic ‘Flying V’ guitar.

You can watch a trailer for the film below, which features interviews with the likes of Slayer‘s Jerry King, Megadeth‘s Dave Mustaine, Metallica‘s James Hetfield, Judas Preist‘s K.K. Downing and more, all of whom helped establish the guitar’s reputation as one of the most iconic instruments in metal.

The Flying V was first manufactured by Gibson in 1958, along with other unconventionally-shaped, angular guitars like the Explorer and the Moderne.

Initially unsuccessful, with only 100 originally manufactured and sold, original Flying Vs were eventually picked up by the likes of blues legend Albert King and The Kinks’ Dave Davies, and it re-entered production in 1967.

In 2011, it was reported that one of the 100 original Flying Vs would be worth between $200,000 and $250,000.

In the late 1970s the guitar’s extreme look stood out to a generation of heavy metal musicians, with the Flying V now most readily associated with the genre.

The Flying V documentary is 67 minutes long and being released on DVD on September 11. It was directed by Peter Hansen.

