Metallica to give exclusive performance on TV later this week

An exclusive performance from Metallica is set to air later this week on Australian television to celebrate the band’s new live album, ‘S&M2’.

As The Music reports, airing on the Nine network, the band will perform ‘Enter Sandman’ after the conclusion of this Friday’s (August 28) NRL match between the Sydney Roosters and Brisbane Broncos, coverage of which kicks off from 7.30pm AEST.

‘S&M2’ is set for release the same day as the performance. So far, the band have shared four tracks from the album, the most recent being ‘For Whom The Bell Tolls‘ last week. Recordings from the album are taken from two of their shows last year, which marked 20 years since their first live album, ‘S&M’.

Metallica were expected to tour Australia in October last year, but cancelled the tour weeks earlier after frontman James Hetfield entered an addiction treatment program.

“As most of you probably know, our brother James has been struggling with addiction on and off for many years,” the band said in a statement at the time. “He has now, unfortunately, had to re-enter a treatment program to work on his recovery again.

“We fully intend to make our way to your part of the world as soon as health and schedule permit. We’ll let you know as soon as we can.”