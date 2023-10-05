Metallica to re-release first five albums on limited coloured vinyl

Metallica are re-releasing their first five albums on limited edition coloured vinyl.

Every month from November 2023 to March 2024 will see the release of one of the five classic albums.

‘Kill ‘Em All’ will be released first on November 3. It will be pressed on 180g ‘Jump In The Fire engine Red’ limited edition coloured vinyl and will feature the 2016 remastered audio.

Advertisement

‘Ride The Lightning’ will follow on December 1 and will be pressed on 180g ‘Electric Blue’ limited edition coloured vinyl. It will also feature the 2016 remastered audio. ‘Master of Puppets’ will arrive on Jan 5 and will be pressed on 180g ‘Battery Brick’ limited edition coloured vinyl; this will feature the 2017 remastered audio.

The next release will see ‘…And Justice for All’ arrive on February 2 as a 2LP set pressed on 180g ‘Dyers Green’ limited edition coloured vinyl, featuring the 2018 remastered audio. ‘The Black Album’ will be the final drop on March 1. That will be released as a 2LP pressed on 180g ‘Some Blacker Marbled’ limited edition coloured vinyl, featuring the 2021 remastered audio.

‌You can pre-order the albums here.

Recently, Metallica drummer Lars Ulrich shared that he is pleased that fans are still listening to Metallica music despite how they get their hands on it.

While appearing as a guest on SmartLess podcast, hosted by actors Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes, and Will Arnett, the drummer shared that he is happy that people are still listening to Metallica’s music.

“Well, obviously it’s changed quite a bit,” he said. “And in your guys’ industry, some of the same things that we were dealing with 20 years ago are happening. Big picture, and I know this may sound like a little bit of a cop-out, I’m just happy that fucking anybody cares about what we’re doing and shows up to see us play and still stream or buy or steal our records or whatever.”

Advertisement

Metallica are currently on their extensive ‘M72’ world tour. The run of dates comes following their latest studio album ‘72 Seasons’, which was their 11th studio album and followed on from ‘Hardwired… to Self-Destruct’, which arrived in 2016.