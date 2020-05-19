Metallica unveil limited edition ‘Blackened’ whiskey and vinyl box set

Metallica have unveiled a limited edition box set of their ‘Blackened’ whiskey, which comes complete with a pair of vinyl picture discs containing the playlist used during the spirit ageing process.

The whiskey was originally released in 2018, with the spirit aged in barrels that were exposed to Metallica’s music – reportedly affecting the ageing process of it.

For the limited edition ‘Batch 100’ blend a brand new playlist was used, which now features on the picture discs. The box set also features a special Blackened Zine and a selection of other items, such as guitar picks and stickers.

The collaboration came about after drummer Lars Ulrich teamed up with distiller Rob Dietrich to curate the playlist.

Ulrich said: “When I look at Rob’s playlist, I love the selections, I love the variety. I love that he’s gone for two deeper live tracks from the ‘Damaged Justice’ tour, I love seeing both the ‘Binge & Purge’ and ‘Through the Never’ eras represented, and he even tapped the ‘Helping Hands’ album, so it’s clear he is not a part-timer!”

Meanwhile, Metallica have been keeping fans entertained during lockdown by sharing classic shows as part of their #MetallicaMondays series. One recent offering saw the group performing the classic ‘Black Album’ in full during a 2012 show in Poland.

They also recently announced a “month of giving” through their All Within My Hands foundation to raise funds for the fight against coronavirus