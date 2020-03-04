Metallica launch their own vinyl subscription club

Metallica have announced the launch of their own vinyl subscription club, The Metallica Vinyl Club.

The new service will give fans the chance to own rarities and demos from the band’s back catalogue, pressed onto 7-inch vinyl records.

Four releases will be sent out in the club’s first year, with full details of the tracks featured to be confirmed. In an Instagram post, a graphic read: “Four 7” vinyl records including rare cuts, demos & rough mixes, and live rarities… Who knows what we’ll dig up!”

In the same post, the band wrote: “It’s been super exciting to see the resurgence of vinyl and how much enjoyment we all get collecting, exploring and connecting with other fans mining for lost treasures. Those of us who love the look, feel and sonic warmth of vinyl are sorta in our little exclusive club, so with that in mind we thought it would be fun to start adding to our collections on a regular basis.”

Fans can subscribe to the 2020 Metallica Vinyl Club until 11:59pm ET on March 31 (04:59AM GMT April 1). More details about the new club can be found here.

Meanwhile, last week, a crustacean was named after the legendary band. The Macrostylis metallicola is a worm-like creature that lives in the Clarion Clipperton Zone off the coast of Hawaii, at depths where the pressure is 400 times greater than that of the earth’s atmosphere.

According to doctors Torben Riehl and Bart De Smet, who discovered the new creature, they named it after the band due to specific details of their habitat.