Metallica wrap up ‘Metallica Mondays’ with 2017 Mexico City performance

Metallica have ended their streaming concert series, ‘Metallica Mondays’, sharing their Mexico City show from 2017.

Taking to Twitter on Monday, August 24, the band announced the news, saying “#MetallicaMondays reaches the end of the line.” The final archival performance, filmed at Foro Sol in Mexico City, marks the end of a five-month stint by the metal monoliths.

Watch the live performance below:

Since March, Metallica have been reliving shows from 1983 to 2019 from around the world through Metallica Mondays, in a bid to entertain fans during the coronavirus lockdown.

Previous instalments have seen footage from some of their most powerful concerts, including a 1991 show in Michigan in support of ‘The Black Album’, a set at New York’s Yankee Stadium in 2011 as part of the ‘Big Four’ tour, and their full 2013 concert in Melbourne.

To commemorate the series’ end, the band also announced a limited edition “tour” T-shirt, which lists all of the weekly streams on the back. Available for only five days, the merch can be found via the band’s website.

Earlier this month, Metallica announced they’ll play their first show of 2020 as part of the ‘Encore Drive-In Nights’ series. A special show will be filmed at an undisclosed location in California, to then be aired on August 29 at several hundred drive-ins and outdoor theatres in North America.

The band have also been sharing previews from their forthcoming live concert album, ‘S&M2’, including renditions of ‘For Whom The Bell Tolls’, and ‘Moth Into Flame’ with the San Francisco Symphony Orchestra.

The film will be released in a variety of formats on August 28, including 4xLP vinyl, 2xCD, DVD and Blu-ray versions, plus a limited edition “Deluxe Box”.